Payment for Matt Saincome’s first writing gig—a freelance piece for a local music blog, for which he was paid $12—took months to arrive. And then it cost him $35 when his bank rejected the sloppily made-out check. “Great,” Saincome, the 28-year-old chief executive of OutVoice, a new digital payment system, remembers thinking. “I’ve waited 90 days, and I ended up paying $23 to write this post.”