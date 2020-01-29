Why China Daily Used 360° Footage to Preserve Hong Kong Riots in Time

China Daily, the English-language Chinese news organisation, used 360° video and surround-sound audio during the 2019 Hong Kong riots as a way to preserve the historic event in time and allow audiences to revisit the scenes as if they were there.

Events at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University show a variety of conflict scenarios, including petrol bombings, blockages and police intervention. On the scene capturing the footage was DJ Clark, visual journalist, China Daily.