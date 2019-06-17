Why Do Some People Avoid News?
The modern digitally connected human (Homo smartphonicus, identifiable by its trademark slumped shoulders and bleary eyes) has access to more news and information than any other human in history, whenever they want it, most of it free, all of it in their pocket.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
3 thoughts on “Why Do Some People Avoid News?”
The headline answers their question:
“Why do some people avoid news? Because they don’t trust us — or because they don’t think we add value to their lives?”
Why?
1. Because you make it all about you. It’s not about whether they trust you. You are not your product. We do not trust the product.
2. Because of your tendency to limit deliberation by presenting false dilemmas. Even if reason No. 2 were the part of the reason, the equation might be different. Maybe it’s because you (or your product, more likely) do not add enough value to their lives as compared to something else.
2(a). Or, more likely (trigger warning, this might hurt) because you add too little value to the life of our community compared to other sources of information. Your drivel is perfectly entertaining for me, but maybe I prefer to spend my time on activities that add value to something other than my life, and you, for all your self-important posturing, are not it.
Americans have understood for a long time journalists are highly politically motivated animals incapable for the most part to report objectively and most Americans don’t really care to view reports that are nothing more than bias serving political objectives.
wrong question … why do people avoid mainstream media is a much more proper way to ask, and the answer is obvious …