Why Helsingin Sanomat’s ‘The Land of Free Press’ Campaign Resonated With Readers, Advertisers
“The Land of Free Press” was a campaign produced by Helsingin Sanomat, centered around the July 2018 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The campaign sparked an international conversation about the role of the free press, reaching more than 1.2 billion people, generating more than 2,500 articles in 47 countries and more than one million social interactions.
