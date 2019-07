As has become increasingly obvious to anyone who reads articles online in the past couple of years, many digital publishers are shifting from “free” ad-supported business models to “paid” subscription / paywall business models, asking consumers to pay directly for access to their content.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-its-time-for-publishers-to-offer-a-pay-per-article-option/