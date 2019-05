Maldita.es is a non-profit fact-checking and data journalism platform focused on combating the spread of disinformation. Its name translates as ‘the damned’ and its tagline is ‘journalism to not be fooled’. It was started in 2014 by Clara Jiménez Cruz and Julio Montes, two Spanish broadcast journalists who sought to fact-check stories in a social-media friendly format.

