Why New York Times Reporters Rallied Around Breitbart Following an O’Rourke Campaign Event

Aaron Rupa | Vox  August 29, 2019

It’s not typical to see New York Times journalists rallying around Breitbart, but that’s what happened Tuesday.

They did so after senior Breitbart editor Joel Pollak published an article lamenting that he was asked to leave a Beto O’Rourke campaign event at Benedict College, a historically black college in South Carolina, earlier that day — a move Pollak and others saw as an attack on the freedom of the press.

