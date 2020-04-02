Why The New York Times Considers Books—Like Podcasts and TV—Ripe for Expansion
The New York Times has been turning its journalism into books in different ways for more than a century. (Here’s a copy of “The New York Times Current History: The European War, Volume XIII,” published 1917.)
The newspaper typically partners with traditional book publishers; it published 15 books with nine different publishers in 2019. But the Times is increasingly choosing to go its own way—viewing books as another venue for the expansion of the Times brand.Read More