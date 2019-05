At a time when both online advertising and print advertising are under scrutiny, subscriptions revenue has become a beacon of hope for a large number of publishers. But the pivot to subscriptions requires deep changes to both skill sets and internal culture. Some publishers are just beginning on that journey.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-telegraphs-pivot-to-paid-results-in-sales-team-shakeup/