Why You Need to Integrate Solutions Journalism to Your Covid-19 Reporting Now

Marcela Kunova | journalism.co.uk  March 20, 2020

When uncertainty about the future looms and anxiety is at its highest, reporting on solutions rather than adding to scaremongering is just what your audience may need to keep sane.

Solutions journalism works best when measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus can be rigorously investigated for their effectiveness, although the rapid nature of this ever-changing pandemic makes evaluating effectiveness difficult, according to Julia Hotz, communities manager, Solutions Journalism Network (SJN).

