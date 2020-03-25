Will Events Revenue Bounce Back Post-Coronavirus?

Our friends at Digiday have redesigned (well, “refreshed”) their site today. The main difference you see on the homepage is much more prominence given to its paid membership offerings. The page’s top three headline slots are reserved for “Digiday+ Member Exclusives”; there’s a large module of member-only offerings down the page a bit. Of the 40 stories highlighted on the homepage, 19 are for Digiday+ members only.

That’s all unsurprising, given that memberships and reader revenue are all more important to publishers today than they were a few years ago.