Wired Staff Unionizing as Condé Nast Bosses Weigh Coronavirus Layoffs

Maxwell Tani | Daily Beast   April 22, 2020

Writers at the technology outfit Wired magazine will form an editorial union as the publication’s parent company Condé Nast plans deep cuts amid the coronavirus-fueled economic downturn that has ravaged the media landscape.

Organizers informed magazine managers on Wednesday morning that they will unionize with the NewsGuild of New York, which represents staff at a number of other publications including The Daily Beast.

