The Sheboygan Sun has been acquired by Kiel-based Wisconsin Media Group, which also owns the Ripon Commonwealth Press.

“The Sheboygan Sun is a perfect fit with our current markets in Wisconsin,” Group Owner and CEO Jim O’Rourke said. “We’re looking forward to serving and supporting local businesses and readers in Sheboygan County, and we’re thankful that Mike Walton has extended this opportunity to our Company.”