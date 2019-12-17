With a Strategy Based on Readers’ Needs, Sweden’s SvD is Working Towards Digital Sustainability

Scandinavian media group Schibsted has made no secret of its goal to generate close to €100 million in digital reader revenue at some point next year. Here’s how its quality daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet in Sweden is doing its part.

“We have an important vision and mission, but we do need to be digitally sustainable and profitable,” said Anna Careborg, the paper’s CEO and editor-in-chief, during last week’s Claves 2020 conference in Madrid.