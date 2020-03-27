With Ad Rates Falling, Snopes Can’t Keep Up With Coronavirus Misinformation

In the last 30 days, fact checking site Snopes had a 44% increase in traffic over the previous 30-day period, bringing in more than 36 million unique visitors as readers try to debunk the fake coronavirus news that is circulating right now. Despite that, however, the company’s ad rates are shrinking.

“There has been a decrease in CPMs as we’ve been approaching the end of the quarter and the expectation is that it’s going to drop off a cliff. We normally anticipate quarter two going more up and to the right, but we expect it to be flat or worse,” said Vinny Green, Snopes’ vp of operations.