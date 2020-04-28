With Print Audiences and Advertising Plummeting, Indian Publishers Plan to Pivot

The world’s largest lockdown has been extended by another 19 days, now set to end on May 3, and the effects on the Indian economy are straining every sector. The size, demographic, and geography of India exacerbates ongoing challenges due in large part to the country’s uniqueness.

For the media, the struggles continue.

Despite being termed an essential service since the lockdown began on March 25, and with distribution challenges said to be mostly resolved, the long-term impact of COVID-19 has severely impacted revenues. And—with stress on profitability, sustainability, and even in some cases viability of traditional media sources—the media sector is bracing for the repercussions and preparing innovative strategies, both collaborative and inward looking.