With Projects Pushed Off, Publishers are Adapting Their Branded Content Strategies

Publishers’ branded content studios have had to figure out how to make more out of less.

From a 25-day period before March 11, when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic, to a 25-day period after, the number of active branded content campaigns fell by 37% and the volume of branded content took a hit of 43% across 140 publishers, according to Duncan Morris, COO of advertising research company DM Squared. The branded content space was particularly busy with travel and tourism campaigns pre-pandemic and the initial uncertainty had marketers gripping their budgets.