With Scrapped Events Mounting, Publishers Find a Key Revenue Diversification Avenue Blocked

Max Willens | Digiday   March 12, 2020

Publishers entered 2020 viewing events as a promising way to diversify their revenues. The continuing spread of coronavirus has put that promise on hold, with consumers staying home, marketers holding back requests for proposals and insurance companies refusing to issue event cancellation policies that would cover coronavirus, as actuaries struggle to figure out the scope and consequences of the disease.

