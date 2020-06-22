With the Help of Platforms, Grants and Donations, More Fact-Checking Organizations are Now For-Profit
While major media outlets are slashing budgets and cutting their staffs, fact-checking organizations seem to be going in the opposite direction — adding employees, increasing their budgets and converting to for-profit businesses.
The annual State of Fact-Checkers survey conducted by the International Fact-Checking Network found that, for the first time, more than half (53%) of the responding fact-checking organizations are for-profit.