With Uncertainty the New Norm, the Coronavirus Rattles the Media Industry

Seb Joseph | Digiday  March 4, 2020

Global advertisers are scrambling to ease the major disruptions to their media spending caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the largest advertisers, including Procter & Gamble Unilever, Apple, Microsoft, Danone, AB InBev, Burberry and Aston Martin, made cuts to sales forecasts for the year. With the outlook for the spread of the virus changing by day, many companies are caught in a spiral of uncertainty.

