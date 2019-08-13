News Newsletter News 

You Must Be This Conservative To Ride: The Inside Story of Postmedia’s Right Turn

Sean Craig | Canadaland  August 13, 2019

It was not out of the ordinary at Postmedia, Canada’s largest newspaper chain, for editors to have their knuckles rapped for failing to meet the political expectations of the company’s conservative management.

In 2015, after the federal election that brought Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to power, Andrew Potter, then editor-in-chief of the Ottawa Citizen, was called to the company’s head offices in Toronto.

