Now that Facebook has started to sell subscriptions to publishers’ videos, publishers hope that YouTube will follow suit. And the Google-owned video platform appears poised to do so, stretching its existing subscription product in a way that it could be used to supplement media companies’ standalone subscription-based streaming video services.

