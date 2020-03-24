Zero Incidents of COVID-19 Transmission From Print Surfaces

There has never been an incident whereby the COVID-19 virus has been transmitted from a print newspaper, print magazine, print letter, or print package, according to the world’s top doctors and scientists.

In recent days, INMA has received a few inquiries about this scientific possibility — to which we cited World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on the matter. Yet the unprecedented global pandemic naturally breeds a paranoia about everything we touch, so let me present to you what INMA knows on this subject.