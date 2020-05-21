Coronavirus Newsletter News Tech/digital 

Apple and Google’s COVID-19 Notification System Won’t Work in a Vacuum

Casey Newton | Verge   May 21, 2020

Last month, before Google and Apple announced their joint effort to enable COVID-19 exposure notifications, I wrote about the trouble with using Bluetooth-based solutions for contact tracing. Chief among the issues is getting a meaningful number of people to download any app in the first place, public health officials told me. And now that such apps are being released in the United States, we’re seeing just how big a challenge that is.

