CNN’s Richard Quest Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Ted Johnson | Deadline  April 20, 2020

Richard Quest, host of CNN International’s Quest Means Business and economics reporter for the network, said that he tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“I am thankful and grateful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others,” Quest told viewers Monday. “I just have a nasty cough which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven’t heard me too much spluttering away.”

