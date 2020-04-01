Coda Ventures Announces a Free Service to Help Newspapers Promote Their Surging Website Traffic

Coda, the technology-driven local market research and advisory firm, today announces the development of a customized sales sheet to help newspapers promote their growing website numbers, and Coda is offering to create the sales sheet for free.

Newspaper websites have experienced a surge in their unique users and page views since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Coda wants to help newspapers tell this story to advertisers.

“We all know that in times of crisis, people turn to newspapers and their web sites for trusted, fact-based reporting,” said Gary Meo, VP/Key Accounts at Coda. “Since the onset of the pandemic, newspaper web site traffic and page views have skyrocketed in many cases. We want to help newspapers get this message to advertisers.”

To participate, a newspaper needs to provide Coda with their unique users and page views, as well as the source of that data, for a time frame that includes the onset of the pandemic – the month of March for example. Coda will plug the numbers into a template and deliver a customized sales sheet that newspapers can use right away.

This service is being provided free of charge.

For more information, contact Gary Meo. Phone: 512-848-1712. E-mail: gary@codaventures.com.