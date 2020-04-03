Best practices Coronavirus Newsletter News 

Digital and Print Subscription Benchmarks, Best Practices During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mark Fitzgerald | America's Newspapers   April 3, 2020

Presented by Matt Lindsay, president;  Arvid Tchivzhel, senior director, product development;  Matthew Lulay, senior director, consulting services; and Dustin Tetley, senior director, Mather Economics LLC

The COVID-19 digital effect. It’s increasing page views at a typical newspaper site — but that growth is not matched by growth in revenue.

Lesson 1: The paywall balance is swinging very aggressively toward subscription revenue rather than advertising revenue. So move your model towards getting revenue from users.

Lesson 2: The transition from print to digital is growing in momentum, pushed not just by publishers but also consumer preference.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *