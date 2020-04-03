Digital and Print Subscription Benchmarks, Best Practices During COVID-19 Pandemic

Presented by Matt Lindsay, president; Arvid Tchivzhel, senior director, product development; Matthew Lulay, senior director, consulting services; and Dustin Tetley, senior director, Mather Economics LLC

The COVID-19 digital effect. It’s increasing page views at a typical newspaper site — but that growth is not matched by growth in revenue.

Lesson 1: The paywall balance is swinging very aggressively toward subscription revenue rather than advertising revenue. So move your model towards getting revenue from users.

Lesson 2: The transition from print to digital is growing in momentum, pushed not just by publishers but also consumer preference.