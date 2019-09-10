How Recruitment Sales Teams Are Finding New Ways To Help Clients Find The Right Fit

In every challenge there lies an opportunity. That truth presents itself every day in recruitment advertising sales teams across the media industry.

In July, The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that there are 7.35 million available job openings and 6.1 million people unemployed. There are more available jobs than there are unemployed people to fill them – a trend that has continued for 16 straight months.

It is an extremely challenging time to be an employer looking for skilled talent, as they are being forced to evaluate new strategies of finding the right fit.

When there are not enough qualified people in the job market to fill positions quickly, it impacts employers with hard costs. Employers pay more overtime, work employees longer hours, and pay benefits and training fees for employees that often leave in the same year. When there is a scarcity of talent, employers will invest in solutions to help them hire if the recruitment sales person can gain credibility to help them make a hire.

Bersin and Associates, the leading human capital analyst, has estimated that $200 billion is spent annually on recruiting worldwide… and that number is only growing.

Recruitment sales teams must go beyond the transactional sale of just a job ad. They must hunt down more problems, ask more consultative questions, help their clients expand their reach and, ultimately, improve their processes.

Since 2007, Monster has been helping newspapers transform their sales teams, bringing them from an order-taking ad sales process to a consultative conversation focused on end-to-end talent acquisition needs.

Many times, the problems that exist go beyond the initial need to fill a job. Because of this, media sales reps are finding many new and unique problems that need resolution.

Instead of focusing on a solution to fill one ad for a Sunday, teams are building annual digital contracts to help find both active and passive job seekers. Monster partners utilize the full suite of innovative products to not only add incremental recruitment revenue, but additional value for true multimedia, end-to-end talent solutions. This results in new conversations, win backs of lapsed accounts, and many upsell opportunities with higher renewal rates.

“In the past few months, Monster has announced several exciting partnerships and all of them are presenting their clients with new ideas that assist in Employer Branding, Texting to Recruit, Applicant Tracking Soft ware, Career Sites, Dedicated Staffing Opportunities, and more!

Their teams are not focused on training on dozens of new products and adding to the three-ring binder products to sell. Rather, they are focused on finding problems, uncovering their impacts, and partnering with their Monster Relationship Managers to customize solutions with their owned and operated products.

Debbie Stremmel, the Classifieds Manager at LNP Media Group, notes how her team encourages clients to think more like a marketer and less on needing to fill a job.

“When a recruiter thinks about what the ideal candidate looks like, digital recruitment marketing has the ability to target that candidate by skill set, geography and salary, all of which help streamline the hiring process. In the end, it also provides information that is measurable and trackable. Over time, this makes a strategy even more successful when you measure the success of specific digital applications to skill set, geography and salary.”

Monster provides Debbie’s reps access to a database of local candidates and allows clients to target candidates in real time by her local market radius, with must-have skills and salary information. It also allows them to send emails to candidates meeting that criteria as soon as they hit the job market, and track response rates. Additionally, with the low unemployment rate local clients are now looking outside their geographies and are sometimes building in relocation packages. The Monster database allows them to recruit globally with a true semantic search.

It is also important for teams to think of ways to help beyond the strategy of posting an ad. The print to online ad is still an important piece of an overall recruitment marketing strategy. However, multiple problems and opportunities can present themselves if sales reps take the time to dig deeper. Are they not moving candidates through the process quickly enough? Is there too much time being spent on managing unqualified candidates and excessive employee turnover? Do they need to connect with candidates on mobile? Is the apply process cumbersome? Are they branding themselves as a top employer, or are they being forced to pay exorbitant staffing firm fees?

These are just some of the problems being faced, all of which come with bottom line impacts to revenue if not resolved. There is usually a quantifiable impact to the client staying status quo. Reps that focus on that are usually the ones that unlock the larger annual sales. Amanda Padilla, Sr, Director of Media Alliances, trains reps daily. Her #1 motto is that a sale without a solution is just a lead for the competition, so it is time to get outside of the comfort zone and push deeper for true recruitment problem resolution.

Monster has had many partners close six-figure annual recruitment sales using our comprehensive solutions suite. Again, this is all in conjunction with the partners’ owned and operated solutions for that true multimedia solution!

The key is for clients to see our partners as a consultative source for all talent challenges and not merely as just a job posting provider. Monster provides each partner a Relationship Manager who is an extension of their sales team. Relationship Managers roll up their sleeves and get right in the field with our partners – going on sales calls, helping with events, proposals, calls, etc. The Relationship Manager is successful only when that partner is successful!

Stacey Blair, Multi-Media Sales Manager at The Atlanta Journal, sums it up best when describing her clients’ perception of them now that she has additional solutions and how it has helped her reps.

“Our clients are excited. They’re reinvigorated about the innovation that Monster’s brought to the table, our reps can get their foot in the door with clients that were saying no to the more traditional solutions. Just seeing Monster reinvent themselves is the same thing we’ve been doing. You’re more than just a job board and we’re more than just a newspaper. So that goes hand in hand, and it’s just helped open doors for us.”

If interested in partnership opportunities, please contact Amanda Padilla, Senior Director of Media Alliances – Amanda.padilla@ monster.com 760.612.2120