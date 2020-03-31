Coronavirus Newsletter News Resources 

Internews Launches Rapid Response Fund to Support Local Journalism Worldwide

Press Release | Internews  March 31, 2020

Global non-profit Internews today launches a rapid response fund to help small, local news organisations worldwide survive in the face of COVID-19. The fund will launch with $100,000 to be made available immediately and is targeting $1 million in donations to provide immediate support for journalists globally.

In this time of international pandemic, access to trustworthy information is not just important – it can save lives.

