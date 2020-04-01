Introducing the COVID-19 Local News Fund: Webinar Information

The need for local news and information about the coronavirus crisis and its effects on our changing world has never been greater, and the challenges facing local newsrooms are at an unprecedented high. As advertising and events revenue plummet at local media organizations all over the country, the ability to inform your communities is at risk.

LMA is responding to these urgent circumstances with an initiative geared to inspire donations that fund the work of journalists and news operations in your communities.

LMA has launched the COVID-19 Local News Fund — democratizing tax-deductible donations to local news organizations through our 501(c)(3) foundation. This program is available for independent and family-owned media companies only.