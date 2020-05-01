McClatchy CEO Craig Forman Urges National Advertisers to Think Differently About News
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that “local journalism is needed more than ever,” McClatchy CEO Craig Forman said yesterday in remarks delivered during the Kindred livestream panel, “Can Brands Save Local News?”
In his 20-minute conversation with Ian Schafer, Kindred's CEO and advertising industry veteran, Forman urged national advertisers to think differently about advertising with news brands, especially local ones.