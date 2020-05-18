Mexican Newspaper Reforma Threatened for Coverage of President and His Management of COVID-19

Mexican newspaper Reforma released an audio recording in which a man who claims to be from an organized crime group threatened to “blow up” its newsroom if it did not stop criticizing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the audio recording, published on the Grupo Reforma YouTube channel on May 14, the person tells the operator that he is calling on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel, which he says ” is for Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” and criticizes Reforma for having published the video titled “Del ‘no pasa nada’ … a la emergencia” (From ‘nothing is happening’ … to emergency). In that video, Reforma shows López Obrador’s statements and the dates he said them with a graphic that shows the number of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19.