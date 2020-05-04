Network Shutdowns Restrict Reporting During COVID-19 Crisis

The Global Network Initiative, a coalition of nongovernmental organizations of which CPJ is a member, issued a statement yesterday calling on governments to refrain from shutting down internet access amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Iran to Indonesia, CPJ has documented how internet shutdowns restrict press freedom and impede the ability of journalists to do their jobs. When governments shut down the internet or mobile phone networks, or throttle speeds to restrict access and manipulate information flows, it makes journalism virtually impossible.