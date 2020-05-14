Quartz CEO Seward: We’re Closing Office Spaces, Execs Cutting Salaries by 20 Percent

Quartz CEO Zach Seward sent out the following to the staff regarding the layoffs and restructuring:

Hi, Quartz

Thank you for joining our meeting just now. Here’s a transcript of my remarks.

From the start of this crisis, I’ve wanted to give you all a definitive assessment of what it would mean for Quartz, beyond the incremental updates I’ve been sharing at our town halls. But amid so much uncertainty and not wanting to make a hasty decision, it has taken time. You have all done an amazing job at carrying on and adapting to this new reality in the meantime.