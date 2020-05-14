Coronavirus Newsletter News Revenue 

Quartz CEO Seward: We’re Closing Office Spaces, Execs Cutting Salaries by 20 Percent

Chris Roush | Talking Biz News   May 14, 2020

Quartz CEO Zach Seward sent out the following to the staff regarding the layoffs and restructuring:

Hi, Quartz

Thank you for joining our meeting just now. Here’s a transcript of my remarks.

From the start of this crisis, I’ve wanted to give you all a definitive assessment of what it would mean for Quartz, beyond the incremental updates I’ve been sharing at our town halls. But amid so much uncertainty and not wanting to make a hasty decision, it has taken time. You have all done an amazing job at carrying on and adapting to this new reality in the meantime.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *