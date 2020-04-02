Resources for Freelance Journalists During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces publishers to reevaluate their economic outlooks and, in many cases, restrict their budgets, freelance journalists across the country are suffering from lost commissions, reduced rates and delayed payments, often without financial safety nets of their own.

To help support this community, we’ve assembled a directory of grants and other free resources aimed at helping journalists navigate and cover the crisis. If we’ve missed anything, please feel free to contact us here and let us know.