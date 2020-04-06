Struggling Texas News Outlets Try to ‘Keep the Ship Afloat in the Apocalypse’

Jeff Prince remembers the year he fell in love with alternative weeklies: 1985. He was living in L.A. with his then girlfriend, playing guitar in clubs and trying to find writing gigs, when he started reading L.A. Weekly, a West Coast version of the pioneering New York rag the Village Voice. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Prince had never encountered the combustible mix of political commentary, investigative reporting, and cultural coverage he found in its pages. He still remembers one story in particular, about homeless kids living near the Santa Monica pier.