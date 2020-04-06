Coronavirus Newsletter News Revenue 

The Coronavirus Bump: Does Charging for COVID-19 Coverage Mean You’re Greedy?

Jens Pettersson | INMA   April 6, 2020

This is a story about greed, strategies, and, most of all, survival.

It’s a story that began four years ago. By now, the “Trump bump” is a well-known expression in the fast-developing business known as economics of journalism. Back in 2016, U.S. newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times saw a huge increase in subscription numbers soon after President Trump was sworn in. That is now part of modern newspaper history and well known to readers like yourself.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *