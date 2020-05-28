Coronavirus Newsletter News Viewpoints 

The News Joins the Rituals of Mourning

Roy Peter Clark | Nieman Storyboard   May 28, 2020

I was half-way through an essay on how the experience of news — especially in the midst of a pandemic — felt like a kind of ritual. I could not have imagined that on Sunday morning, May 24, a remarkable front page of the New York Times would offer a poignant and exquisite example.

Nothing much on that front page looked like news as we understand it — that is, the transmission of information. Instead, it felt like a graphic representation of the tolling of bells. A litany of the dead.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *