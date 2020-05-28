Best practices Coronavirus Newsletter News 

What eldiario.es Did After COVID-19 Struck

Tara Kelly | Poynter  May 28, 2020

Spain has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. Like many publications in the country, eldiario.es — an independent digital news publication founded in 2012 — has felt the full effects of plummeting advertising revenues.

But the publication didn’t wait around to see what happened next. Along with salary cuts for top staff, eldiario.es announced it was raising membership fees and issued a pledge for new members and donations.

