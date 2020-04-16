People PeopleInTheNews 

American Journalism Project Selects Sarabeth Berman as First-Ever CEO

Press Release | American Journalism Project   April 16, 2020

Today, the American Journalism Project (AJP) announced the selection of its first CEO, Sarabeth Berman. Berman will report to the AJP Board of Directors and will replace co-founder John Thornton as AJP’s day-to-day leader.

Berman comes to AJP with a decade of leadership experience in thriving, innovative social-change organizations. Most recently, Berman served as Global Head of Public Affairs at Teach for All, a global network of 53 social enterprises tackling education challenges.

