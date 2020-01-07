Andy Corty, Vice President of Times Publishing Co. and President of Florida Trend, Retires

During almost four decades with Times Publishing Co., when Andy Corty was assigned a new challenge, he accepted it willingly and performed it successfully.

That’s the way company chairman and CEO Paul Tash sums up Corty’s tenure.

Corty, vice president, corporate secretary and treasurer of Times Publishing and president of Florida Trend, a statewide business magazine published by the parent company of the Tampa Bay Times, is retiring. His last official day is Jan. 12.