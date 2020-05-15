Antoinette “Toni” Bush Elected Chair of the Board of the News Media Alliance

The News Media Alliance has elected Antoinette “Toni” Bush, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at News Corp, as its Chair of the Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term. Bush, who previously served as Treasurer, succeeds Mark Aldam, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Hearst.

Bush and the Board of Directors will continue to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape and vigorously advocate on behalf of the industry, particularly as it pertains to helping members that have been severely affected by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, while simultaneously implementing new strategies and initiatives focused on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.

“Toni has been an invaluable member of the Alliance Board for several years, contributing countless hours toward helping the Alliance guide news publishers through the ever-changing media landscape and thrive amid incredible challenges,” said Alliance President and CEO David Chavern. “During this unprecedented time, I look forward to working with Toni to continue to champion the importance of quality news for keeping the public informed and to ensure the sustainability of the industry through growing subscribers and getting a better deal from the tech platforms for use of our content.”

Bush leads News Corp’s government relations efforts in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. She serves on the company’s executive leadership committee. She joined News Corp from Skadden, Arps, Meagher & Flom LLP, where, over her nearly 20-year tenure, she rose to become the Partner in charge of its Communications Group. She also served as Executive Vice President of Northpoint Technology Ltd. from 2001 to 2003, where she led legal and regulatory strategies. Previously, Bush served as Senior Counsel to the Communications Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

“I am honored to have been elected Chair of the News Media Alliance,” Bush stated. “It is undoubtedly a challenging time for news publishers, but it is also one that is reaffirming the critical role of high-quality news for ensuring a safe and informed society. Despite a difficult environment, news readership has dramatically increased in recent months, confirming the important role of news media in our society, particularly in times of crisis. The Alliance has always advocated for news publishers’ rights and helped ensure continued access to premium news, and I am proud and excited to help continue their critical work on behalf of the news media industry in the coming year.”

Other Alliance officers elected include Craig Forman, President and Chief Executive Officer, McClatchy (Vice Chair); Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of News and Publisher of USA TODAY (Secretary); and PJ Browning, President & Publisher, The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC) (Treasurer).

Other Alliance directors elected to initial one-year terms (2020-2021) on the News Media Alliance Board of Directors are:

Chris Argentieri, Los Angeles Times

Paul Bascobert, Gannett Media Corp.

Conan Gallaty, Tampa Bay Times

Donna Hall, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lisa Hughes, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Terry Jimenez, Tribune Publishing

Jeff Simpson, Deseret New