Audrey Harvin Named Executive Editor of Burlington County Times; Will Lead Three South Jersey Papers

Audrey Harvin, managing editor of the Burlington County Times, has been named executive editor of the BCT as well as the Courier Post in Cherry Hill and the Daily Journal in Vineland.

Harvin, 55, has served as managing editor at the BCT since 2016 while she also served as managing editor of the Bucks County Courier Times and the Intelligencer news organizations in Pennsylvania. Prior to that, she held several positions at the BCT including hometown news editor, systems analyst, digital content editor and digital media manager.

“I’m excited to take on this challenge,” Harvin said. “I’ve been with the Burlington County Times for over 25 years and this opportunity is the highlight of my career.”