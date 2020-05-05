BuzzFeed Announces Mark Schoofs as Editor-In-Chief of BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti announced today that Mark Schoofs will be the new Editor-in-Chief of BuzzFeed News. Schoofs, who is currently a visiting professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, will oversee a global news organization that reaches tens of millions of people each month and features award-winning reporting across tech, politics, culture, investigations, science, and international.Read More