Carlene Cox Named GateHouse Director of Communications

Carlene Cox, formerly director of specialty content for GateHouse Media, has been named the company’s director of communications. In her new role, Cox will manage and support the strategy, planning and distribution of GateHouse corporate communications including press releases, industry announcements and employee communications for enterprise-wide, strategic initiatives, product launches and M&A. Cox has been with GateHouse since 2012.

