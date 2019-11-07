Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post and David Remnick of The New Yorker Join Pulitzer Board
Carlos Lozada, an associate editor and book critic for The Washington Post, and David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, have been elected to the Pulitzer Prize Board, Columbia University announced today.
“Both as distinguished journalists and past Pulitzer Prize winners, Lozada and Remnick bring deep knowledge and a wealth of experience to the board. We are delighted to welcome them,” Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy said.Read More