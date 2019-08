Appen Media Group, publishers of the Herald newspapers and the Dunwoody Crier, has named Carson Cook as editor for the Crier.

Cook joined Appen, publishers of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Northside Woman, in 2018 as a staff writer. This May, she was promoted to editor of the Johns Creek Herald and the quarterly Answer Book guides.