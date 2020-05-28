Center for Public Integrity Names Matt DeRienzo as Editor In Chief

Matt DeRienzo, an award-winning newsroom veteran with over 25 years of experience leading newsrooms, has been named editor in chief at the Center for Public Integrity.

DeRienzo will lead one of America’s most storied nonprofit investigative journalism organizations at a time of unprecedented challenges for the media environment, which has been hard hit by COVID-19. He brings a record of successfully transforming newsrooms, from helming award-winning news coverage to substantively and innovatively growing audience and funding.