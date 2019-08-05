Chattanooga Times Free Press Public Editor Chris Vass Named President of Tennessee Press Association
Chris Sherrill Vass, Chattanooga Times Free Press public editor, has been named president of the Tennessee Press Association.
Vass becomes president of the 129-member TPA (which includes 23 daily newspapers) at a crucial time for the newspaper industry. Among her challenges at TPA, Vass said, is to be an effective advocate for the newspaper industry in the Volunteer State while also promoting transparency in government at all levels.
