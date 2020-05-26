People PeopleInTheNews 

Chicago Community Trust Grant to Fund Two Sun-Times Newsroom Positions

Staff | Chicago Sun Times   May 26, 2020

Two veteran journalists are joining the Chicago Sun-Times to bring readers much-needed coverage of social justice, income inequality, the environment and public health issues through a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Elvia Malagón, who most recently worked for the Chicago Tribune, and Brett Chase, who most recently was an investigative reporter for the Better Government Association, will join the newspaper’s staff within the next week.

